Curt Cignetti didn’t just revive Indiana football. He completely changed their expectations. Now, the Hoosiers are paying him like a national power coach to keep it that way.

Indiana and Cignetti have agreed to a new contract extension that will pay the head coach an average of roughly $13.2 million annually through 2033, according to Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek of the Indianapolis Star. The deal marks Cignetti’s third contract adjustment in just over two years, placing him among the highest-paid coaches in college football.

“Curt Cignetti fashioned Indiana football into a national champion on the field. Now, he sets the coaching market off it,” the report stated before getting into detail.

The raise comes after a historic run that culminated in a national championship and multiple contractual triggers. Cignetti’s previous deal, signed in October 2025, already elevated him to $11.6 million per year, but included a Good Faith Market Review clause requiring renegotiation if Indiana reached the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Following a Rose Bowl victory over Alabama, that clause activated, effectively forcing the university to rework his compensation to at least the third-highest salary in the sport.

The alternative would have been risky. Had the sides failed to reach a new agreement within 120 days of the semifinal appearance, Indiana would have waived Cignetti’s buyout for the remainder of the contract, meaning he could have left for another job without penalty.

Instead, the Hoosiers locked him in long-term, to no one’s surprise. The new salary places Cignetti near the top tier of the coaching market alongside Georgia’s Kirby Smart, LSU’s Lane Kiffin and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, signaling Indiana’s commitment to sustaining its newfound national relevance.

The extension also follows a season filled with performance bonuses. Cignetti earned $150,000 for the program’s sixth Big Ten win, $50,000 for conference Coach of the Year and $1 million for winning the Big Ten title. His playoff run added another $700,000 for reaching the semifinal, with higher payouts tied to championship success, which were ultimately realized when Indiana captured the national title in January.

Now, Roster turnover awaits. Star quarterback Fernando Mendoza and receiver Omar Cooper depart, but Indiana has responded aggressively. They’ve assembled the nation’s No. 1 transfer portal class, with the headline addition is former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, ranked No. 19 overall in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

All told, Indiana is no longer trying to prove it belongs. By committing more than $13 million per year to Cignetti, the program is betting its championship breakthrough wasn’t a peak, but a foundation for sustained success in Bloomington.

— On3's Nick Schultz contributed to this article.






