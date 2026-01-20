Indiana fans scale buildings, burn furniture after national championship victory

On Monday, Indiana defeated Miami 27-21 to cap off its 16-0 season and secure the program’s first national championship. Hoosiers fans celebrated accordingly.

After the win, the Indiana faithful flooded the streets of Bloomington, scaling light poles and buildings alike. The police had to herd particularly bold fans back to earth before disaster struck.

Of course, not everybody’s descent went smoothly. Several Indiana fans fell from their climbs into bushes in the area. Climbers weren’t the only ones who Bloomington Police had to worry about.

Several fans started fires in the area, setting furniture ablaze. The celebration was well-earned. Indiana is the first team to post a perfect 16-0 record since Yale in 1894.

The sweet taste of success is a far cry from what Indiana fans are accustomed to. Indiana football has the most losses of any FBS program in history.

Before head coach Curt Cignetti took the reins of the program in 2024, Indiana had just two winning seasons in 16 years. Nonetheless, the former James Madison coach immediately changed the culture of the Hoosiers.

In his first year at the helm, Cignetti led Indiana to an 11-2 record and a College Football Playoff appearance. This year, he one-upped himself and made history. Curt Cignetti hopes to give Indiana fans plenty more to celebrate in the coming years.

“That’s called a paradigm shift,” Cignetti said. “It’s kind of like people can cling to an old way of thinking, categorizing teams as this or that or conferences as this or that, or they can adjust to the new world, the shift of the power balance in the way college football is today.

“I think to look back at what happened to Indiana previous to us coming, 10, 20, 50 years ago, strictly lacked a commitment from the top. That’s it, plain and simple. Nothing else. And we have a commitment.”

As of this report, Indiana boasts the No. 2 class in On3’s 2026 Team Transfer Portal Rankings. While making an incredible run through the CFP, the program received transfer commitments from standouts such as quarterback Josh Hoover and wide receiver Nick Marsh.

Although Indiana will also numerous key pieces this offseason, the Hoosiers are expected to be competing for the national title again next season. If Indiana fans are lucky, they will be climbing more buildings and starting more fires a year from now.