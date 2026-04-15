Indiana impresses the state's No. 1 recruit in touted 2028 TE Theo Schott

Indiana hosted the state’s No. 1 2028 prospect Theo Schott for practice on Tuesday and Curt Cignetti and the defending National Champs continue to make a big impression on the Zionsville (Ind.) High tight end.

“I had a great time at the visit!” Schott stated. “Got to spend my day with the coaches and team during practice and continue the relationship. Coming off of a National Championship, obviously high expectations for the team, and they’re all still grinding to go back to back.

“Everyone talks about IU’s type of practice and it was evident today. They’re on and off the field in an hour and 45 mins. Which is a cool perspective for keeping guys injury free and staying fresh.

“Got to meet Coach Cig and have a talk with him, great guy and thinks I fit in the program. I spent most of my time with Coach (Grant) Cain and him giving me the run down on the current tight end room and what he sees in me. Loved my time there today and will keep building the relationship.”

Indiana is battling the likes of Notre Dame, Georgia, Oregon, Florida and many others to ultimately sign Schott.

“Indiana for sure will stay high as they’ve built the program to be National Champions, and it helps when they’re an hour away from home,” Schott said. “One thing that I would say Indiana is unique than others is the way they practice, I’ve never seen something like that in college football, just how efficient they are.”

Rivals ranks Schott as the No. 7 tight end in the country.