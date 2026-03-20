Still riding high after achieving its first-ever national championship in football, the Indiana Hoosiers plan to spread the love with a nine-city tour across the state over the next month. And based on the list of stops, there appears to be a little friendly April Fools trolling of in-state rival Notre Dame built in.

Indiana, which is two months removed from capping a magical 16-0 season with a thrilling 27-21 win over Miami in the 2026 College Football Playoff national title game, recently announced a National Championship Trophy Tour to allow Hoosiers fans around the state to take pictures with the CFP trophy. The trophy tour begins Tuesday in Richmond before traveling to Gary on March 31.

Two days later, though, Indiana’s national championship trophy will make a stop at the school’s South Bend campus on April 2. South Bend is also famously the home of in-state foe Notre Dame. And while this might be purely coincidental, the choice of location and the fact that it comes one day after April Fool’s Day reeks of a more intentional move.

Check out the full list of tour stops below, courtesy of ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:

Indiana's CFP national championship trophy tour around the state includes a stop in … South Bend 💀 pic.twitter.com/xUPUA7HIJQ — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 20, 2026

Indiana, Curt Cignetti agree to contract extension to pay over $13 million per year

Curt Cignetti didn’t just revive Indiana football. He completely changed their expectations. Now, the Hoosiers are paying him like a national power coach to keep it that way.

Indiana and Cignetti have agreed to a new contract extension that will pay the head coach an average of roughly $13.2 million annually through 2033, according to Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek of the Indianapolis Star. The deal marks Cignetti’s third contract adjustment in just over two years, placing him among the highest-paid coaches in college football.

“Curt Cignetti fashioned Indiana football into a national champion on the field. Now, he sets the coaching market off it,” the report stated before getting into detail.

The raise comes after a historic run that culminated in a national championship and multiple contractual triggers. Cignetti’s previous deal, signed in October 2025, already elevated him to $11.6 million per year, but included a Good Faith Market Review clause requiring renegotiation if Indiana reached the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Following a Rose Bowl victory over Alabama, that clause activated, effectively forcing the university to rework his compensation to at least the third-highest salary in the sport.

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.