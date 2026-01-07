Joel Klatt claims Indiana's logo is hurting its resume in college football history

As Indiana continues its march through the College Football Playoff, FOX analyst Joel Klatt believes the Hoosiers are fighting more than just opponents. They’re battling perception.

Speaking on The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt argued that Indiana’s historic season isn’t being fully appreciated because of the logo on the helmet, not the résumé on the field. According to Klatt, if another blue-blood program were producing the same results, the national conversation would look very different.

“If this was Ohio State’s logo next to this résumé, if this was an Alabama logo, a Georgia logo … we would all be talking about, ‘Is this the best team that we’ve ever seen in college football?’” Klatt stated. “No team in the history of our sport has ever been able to go 16-0. … This team has a chance to do that.”

Continuing, Klatt went on to praise Indiana’s dominance on the defensive side of the ball, calling it one of the best units the sport has seen in years. He also admitted his own role in underestimating the Hoosiers earlier in the season, a mistake he says he’s no longer making.

“This team defensively has been one of the great defenses that we’ve seen in a long time,” Klatt added. “I know that I’ve overlooked Indiana to an extent during the course of this season, but not anymore.”

Beyond the eye test, Klatt pointed to a résumé that stands alone nationally. Indiana is the only team in the country to defeat three opponents who reached the CFP quarterfinals in Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State. A feat no other playoff contender can match.

“No other team can say that,” Klatt proclaimed. “They beat three quarterfinal teams this year. This team stands on business as the best team in college football.”

Alas, Indiana enters the CFP semifinals as a favorite after dismantling Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl, a performance that further validated head coach Curt Cignetti’s remarkable rise. Even after winning the Big Ten and earning the No. 1 seed, the Hoosiers continue to elevate their level against elite competition.

Now, the Hoosiers will face the Ducks in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, a rematch with a spot in the national championship game on the line. Oregon arrives with momentum of its own after shutting out Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl, but Indiana is seeking to beat the Ducks for the second time this season.

For Klatt, the issue isn’t whether Indiana belongs at the top. It’s whether the college football world is willing to see past the logo long enough to acknowledge what the Hoosiers have already proven on the field.