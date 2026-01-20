Joel Klatt: Indiana championship is ‘most consequential’ of lifetime

Just two years after hiring head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana achieved the improbable: Winning the national championship. On Tuesday, FOX Sports‘ Joel Klatt explained why he believes Indiana’s 16-0 season changes the landscape of college football.

“This might have been one of the most consequential championships that I’ve seen in my lifetime in college football because we don’t often get new blood in this sport,” Klatt said. “In fact, it’s exceedingly rare to get a team to a point where they can go and win that school’s first national championship.

“I did not do this on my own research. I believe that the broadcast mentioned that we haven’t had a first-time national champion since ’96 when Florida won it. … I can’t get over how big this is for college football because, now, every school and every fan in the country, wherever you are listening to this, and whoever you root for, wherever you went to school, you feel like you have a shot.

“We’re one coach away. We’re one recruiting class, one transfer portal window away from competing at the highest level. We have never had this amount of parity in our sport.”

College football fans aren’t accustomed to programs that aren’t blue bloods winning the national title. For most of college football’s history, schools like Indiana couldn’t fathom competing with powerhouses such as Alabama or Ohio State.

Many fans believed this harsh reality wouldn’t change with the introduction of NIL. After all, wouldn’t those same elite schools be able to offer more money to players than a small program in the Midwest?

Fortunately for Indiana fans, Cignetti never bought into that narrative. He made his intentions clear from the moment he stepped on campus. He wanted to win, and do so in stunning fashion.

He achieved his goal and then some. Indiana is 27-2 in its two seasons under Cignetti. The Hoosiers not only won the national championship this season, but the Big Ten title as well.

To pile on, they’re the first team to post a 16-0 record since Yale in 1894. Curt Cignetti changed the mindset of Indiana. Now, Klatt believes other programs and fans across the country will begin to believe in their ability to succeed too.

“There are so many teams and programs that are close,” Klatt said. “We should all sit back and just take a little bit of perspective and just kind of view where we’re at in college football.”