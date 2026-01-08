It’s hard to undersell how improbable it is that the Indiana Hoosiers have been in the College Football Playoff for back-to-back seasons. Let alone the top-seed on the verge of the semifinal.

Given that the success of the past two seasons has come under the first two seasons that head coach Curt Cignetti has been at Indiana, he’s rightfully being credited with the turnaround. That turnaround, itself, is unique in sports. On Thursday, Josh Pate spoke about that turnaround on Get Up in college football terms, declaring it the best the sport has to offer.

“Yes,” Pate said. “The edge of the cliff is college football and then the cliff for me. So, in college football, yes, unequivocally. Dan [Orlovsky] was talking about that 2022 game. You know me, I’ve got like Homeland Security sources. They told me they used witness protection and planted people in Indiana’s stadium. That’s how safe that place was. That’s how void of humanity that place used to be. I’ve listened to Curt Cignetti taking the job and walking in there and feeling in many ways like it was a downgrade from James Madison. The vibe, the facilities, and everything.”

In its history, Indiana has lost 715 games. That’s the second most of an FBS program, only being past by Northwestern earlier this season. On top of that, the Hoosiers’ .429 winning percentage is 125th nationally. Before 2024, the program never won double-digit games in a season.

A season prior to Cignetti’s arrival, Indiana went 3-9. All he’s done since then is go 25-2. That includes going unbeaten in the regular season in 2025, winning the Big Ten, and going to the College Football Playoff twice. Now, he has the Hoosiers one more win away from playing for a national championship.

“So, yes,” Pate said. “Not just the results on the field. The results on the field are downstream of what they did off the field there.”

Pate warned that this success is actually going to change how coaches are judged moving forward. There are no more long-term rebuilds. Now, the demand is to win as soon as possible.

“Like we’ve said on this show many times now, it just wrecks the model for anyone else. Jon Sumrall is taking the job at Florida. Alex Golesh is taking the job at Auburn right now. Can you imagine those guys trying to sell their administration on a good two-, three-, four-year plan?” Pate aksed. “And they’re clicking on the College Football Playoff semifinal tonight, ‘That’s the Indiana head coach, right? Those are the ones that just dragged Alabama, right?’ It’s a tough scene for everyone else, but the answer is yes, this is a massive, historic turnaround.”

Indiana will be back in action on Friday, January 9th, in the College Football Playoff semifinal. There, they’ll be playing a rematch against Oregon with a chance to play for a national championship on the line.