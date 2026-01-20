Mark Cuban gives NSFW reflection on Indiana winning national championship

Mark Cuban reflected on Indiana’s national championship win on Monday night, soaking it all in on the field in the aftermath. The Hoosiers beat Miami 27-21 to finish 16-0 and earned their first title in program history.

Cuban notably donated a lot of money to the football program, even with the transfer portal for next year’s team. As pointed out by Sirius XM’s Jacob Hester when he reminded Cuban about the reasoning for the donation: “Just win ‘M-F-ers.”

Cuban had a NSFW reaction to that reminder of course. Indiana’s national title might just be the beginning.

“No, I said mother-fucker,” Cuban said with a laugh. “It’s incredible. I mean, you couldn’t write a script. It is a movie, and just the way it happened too. I mean, fourth and five, you put the field goal team on, then you take them off, you give it to Fernando. He looks like he stopped. He looks like he’s going down. He puts his hand down, he gets up, he dives into the end zone. He gets a bloody lip, and the place goes nuts.

“I mean that, you know, we’ve seen the movie Hoosiers. This is the new Hoosiers. And the best part about it, you know, we’re such underdogs in this, you know, no one expected us to do anything. It’s just because we’re such underdogs, everybody’s an Indiana University football fan right now, and that’s something special.”

The billionaire most known for his time as the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks is a 1981 graduate of the school. Cuban likely wants another Indiana football title in 2026-27 and behind.

“Already committed for this portal,” Cuban wrote to FOS in an email regarding his latest donation earlier this month. “Let’s just say they are happier this year than last year.”

One of the biggest storylines heading into the national championship game was roster construction, as On3’s Chris Low detailed. Miami had the big-name players, fueled by four straight Top-15 recruiting classes. Indiana, meanwhile, hasn’t ranked higher than No. 29 in the last four cycles.

As a result, the IU players call themselves a bunch of “misfits” considering the lack of five-star prospect. Mark Cuban said that’s part of what separates the Hoosiers from the rest and further showcases the vision of building a complete program. That further proves Curt Cignetti’s vision.

“What I didn’t want was, ‘Give me more. Let me go bid on this guy,’” Cuban said. “That’s why you see us, there’s no five-stars, seven four-stars because that’s how you build a program. I think that’s the difference for winning. And that was the Shark Tank pitch.

“We’re not going to chase or spend the most. But we’re going to be the smartest and put together a real program that knows how to win.”

Amid IU’s success this year, though, the Hoosiers are also capitalizing in the transfer portal. They entered Monday ranked No. 2 in the On3 Industry Team Transfer Portal Rankings with a class led by TCU transfer Josh Hoover – the No. 19 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.