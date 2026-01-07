Mark Cuban reportedly made a donation to Indiana football for the 2026 transfer portal cycle, according to Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports. The billionaire most known for his time as the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks is a 1981 graduate of the school.

“Already committed for this portal,” Cuban wrote to FOS in an email. “Let’s just say they are happier this year than last year.”

Indiana already made splashes in the transfer portal, such as TCU QB Josh Hoover committing for the 2026 season. They also landed Michigan State WR Nick Marsh and Boston College RB Turbo Richard. That’s only the tip of the iceberg and Indiana is still playing in the College Football Playoff!

Cuban reportedly gave a “big number” to the Indiana athletic department in the past, as he told CBS Sports in October. He cited his connection with head coahc Curt Cignetti as the biggest factor.

Cuban is also no stranger to donating to his alma mater. In 2015, he gave the school around $5 million for a sports media center and gave $6 million to fund Indiana’s rugby club.

But first thing’s first, Cuban will be watching Indiana play Oregon in the Peach Bowl in the CFP semifinals. It’s all about what’s in front of them and nothing’s changed for Cignetti and IU.

“Yeah excited to be a part of the Peach Bowl,” Cignetti said. “Playing a great opponent in Oregon, coach Lanning. Like I said so before we played earlier in the year, one of the young superstars you know in the coaching profession. I think they’re 26-2 the last two years.

“”And, you know, really an excellent football team, offense, defense, and special teams. Do a great job of coaching. Be a big challenge. We were fortunate, you know, to win the game out in Eugene. It’s hard to beat a great team twice. You know, very difficult. So, edge to Oregon there. But tough to be a great team twice. Looking forward to the challenge.”

Indiana and Oregon are set to square off Friday night in the Peach Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the winner will play for the College Football Playoff National Championship.