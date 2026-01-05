Notre Dame defensive lineman Joshua Burnham has committed to Indiana out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He has spent the past four years with the Fighting Irish.

In 2025, Burnham played in all 12 games, making four starts. He recorded 16 tackles, 6.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a pass defended.

That was his most productive year getting into the backfield, a skill he has honed during is time at Notre Dame. It followed a strong junior year.

As a junior in 2024, Joshua Burnham recorded a career-high 30 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and a pass defended.

Across his four years at Notre Dame, Burnham has accounted for 65 tackles, 17.0 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and two passes defended.

Prior to enrolling at Notre Dame, Joshua Burnham was a highly coveted prospect. He was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 108 overall recruit in the country in his recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 8 linebacker in the class and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Michigan, hailing from Traverse City (MI) Central.

Joshua Burnham the day’s second huge addition

Indiana was on a roll on Sunday, picking up Joshua Burnham’s commitment after another excellent take. Former Boston College running back Turbo Richard has also committed to Indiana, via the NCAA transfer portal. Richard spent two seasons at Boston College and has two years of eligibility remaining.

In the 2025 campaign, Richard started in all 11 of his appearances for the Golden Eagles. He tallied a team-high 749 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries.

Richard had his best performance of the year in Boston College’s 28-24 loss to California. In the defeat, he erupted for 171 rushing yards and two scores. Richard also recorded 30 catches for 213 yards and two scores this past season.

As a true freshman in 2024, Richard made eight appearances. He finished his debut campaign with 278 rushing yards and TDs on 55 carries.

Turbo Richard played high school football at Northwestern (SC), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,517 overall player and No. 113 running back in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

On3’s Grant Grubbs also contributed to this report.