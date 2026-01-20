Paul Finebaum: Indiana’s championship run is ‘beyond words’

In unusual fashion, Paul Finebaum is speechless. During an appearance on The Matt Barrie Show on Tuesday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said Indiana‘s national championship victory is “beyond words.”

“There will be some argument about this being the most improbable, greatest story in college football history,” Finebaum said. “But I’m not sure there’ll be a lot [to argue] because it really is for all the things that have been said all year long, by me and others, watching it, watching the coronation on Monday night really brought it all into focus.

“It closed the circle. It sealed the deal. And it is really beyond words how breathtaking and gobsmacking it was to watch.”

Indiana’s 2025 season was nothing short of legendary. The program with the most losses in FBS history won its first national title just two years after hiring Curt Cignetti, the former head coach of the James Madison Dukes.

With the win over Miami on Monday, Indiana became the first team to post a 16-0 record since Yale in 1894. Prior to Cignetti’s arrival at Indiana, the Hoosiers’ football program had recorded just two winning seasons in the previous 16 years.

The turnaround that Cignetti manufactured was unprecedented. However, even while witnessing greatness, Finebaum wasn’t always a believer. After Indiana signed Cignetti to a massive contract extension in October, Finebaum was critical when asked if the program made the correct move.

“They did not,” Finebaum said. “And before anybody jumps out of their chair, allow me to explain. I think everyone on this panel agrees that he’s done a phenomenal job, but this is how programs get in trouble.

“They just gave him an extension and a contract raise at the end of last season. We are barely at the midpoint — let it play out before you completely send the Brinks truck up. Can’t you let it play out a little bit? He has one big win, maybe one and a half, including the win over Illinois.”

Finebaum certainly can’t criticize Indiana’s résumé any longer. Cignetti will have plenty more opportunities to add to it, as well.

In October, he signed an eight-year contract with an average annual compensation of approximately $11.6 million. The contract will run through Nov. 30, 2033. When Cignetti signed the extension, the $11.6 million salary was the third-highest in the country.