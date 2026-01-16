Paul Finebaum has a ton of respect for Indiana, including the fact that it is 15-0, ranked No. 1 and ready to face Miami in the national title game. Still, he doesn’t know if the Hoosiers’ run has staying power.

Instead of being transcendent, Finebaum believes that college football’s calendar, along with the NFL’s prowess this time of the year, will lead to Indiana’s accomplishment being soon forgotten in the minds of many.

“I’m searching to go back in time. BYU won it in, I believe, ‘84 — but remember, it wasn’t a national championship game. They won it in, I think, the Holiday Bowl, four or five days before the other bowl games happened. Yeah, so nobody really said, ‘Oh, wow. BYU just won the national championship.’ It was — the Jan. 1 games happened. On January 2, the polls came out, and everybody yawned. Since then, there’s been unusual winners, but nothing quite like this,” Finebaum stated via The Matt Barrie Show.

“It will be a cute story, and it will get some attention on Tuesday morning map, but it really won’t get that much. It’s all about what’s next in the NFC, AFC Championship games.”

That’s certainly not the way they’ll look at it in Bloomington. Regardless, Finebaum does have a point about the NFL. Still, perhaps he’s being a little negative as it pertains to the impact a Hoosiers’ title would have.

The ESPN analyst doesn’t believe it’ll make much of a dent, but there’s only one way to find out. We’ll see if Indiana can finish the job on Monday night against the Hurricanes.

Paul Finebaum measures Indiana against 2019 LSU, 2020 Alabama

Meanwhile, Finebaum measured Indiana against the 2019 LSU and 2020 Alabama teams if they win the national championship. Led by QB Fernando Mendoza, this year’s Heisman winner and a wealth of seemingly rising NFL talent, Indiana is in a great spot to go down in history. To say this was a tremendous rebuilding job by head coach Curt Cignetti might be the understatement of the century.

“They have a chance to be among the very best, and a week from today, we may declare them that,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter. “There are a couple of teams that come to mind when thinking about supreme. And I said it in 2019, I said it again the very next year, the LSU team with Joe Burrow was one of the most explosive, one of the most exciting teams I have ever seen.

“And you know, there were so many amazing players, Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow, the fact that Ed Orgeron didn’t screw it up, maybe the biggest upset in college football history. But the very next year, we saw it again. There were three Heisman finalists playing for Alabama that year. Of course, it was spectacular to watch. That was DeVonta Smith, so they could get there next week with a blowout of Miami.”

Becoming the first 16-0 team would put them in the history books for the record alone. Five or so years from now? There will certainly be comparisons and debates. Indiana has to finish the job before anything.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.