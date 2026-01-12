Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Shazz Preston has committed to transfer to the Indiana Hoosiers, On3 has learned. He previously played for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This transfer cycle, Preston was a highly sought-after prospect. That included lining up visits with multiple Big 12 programs and garnering interest from SEC schools. He had previously visited Indiana.

Shazz Preston played his high school football at St. James in Louisiana. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022. Preston was the 50th-ranked recruit overall and the sixth-ranked receiver in that recruiting cycle. At the time, he chose to go to Alabama over LSU and Texas, among other programs. Charles Power also wrote a breakdown of who he was as a player.

“One of the best receivers in high-point situations in the 2022 cycle,” Power wrote. “Has tremendous feel, timing and body control when the ball is in the air. Competes for the ball in the air and in traffic. Plucks the football with his arms extended, using his 9.5-inch hands. Has the foot quickness to create separation out of cuts. Flashes high-end start-stop ability after the catch. His burst off the line can close gaps against off coverage. Has excellent change of direction at 6-foot, 190 pounds. Quicker than fast, but possesses adequate speed. Plays faster than he will time. Talent carries over to production on Friday nights.”

Despite that recruiting pedigree, Preston would see limited action in two seasons with Alabama. The majority of that time was spent playing special teams, appearing in 10 games overall. In 2022, he would play in five games total, including the bowl, allowing him to use his redshirt that season.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Preston made the move to Tulane. He appeared in six games that first season in New Orleans before finally breaking out during the 2025 season with the Green Wave. In 2025, Preston snagged 43 receptions for 723 yards and four touchdowns. That was on 16.8 yards per reception. He had only had four career receptions going into that season.

Following a coaching change at Tulane, Preston went into the Transfer Portal. He’d end up landing at one of the top programs in the country, going to Indiana. The Hoosiers are coming off back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff, including a National Championship Game appearance this year. Now, head coach Curt Cignetti appears to be gearing up for another run next season.

