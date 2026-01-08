Urban Meyer reveals what impresses him most about Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers are trying to do something they’ve never done before: win a national championship. As the top seed in the College Football Playoff and coming off a blowout win over Alabama, there are a lot of experts who even think the Hoosiers are the favorite this year.

Among those impressed with Indiana is Urban Meyer. The three-time national champion shared on The Triple Option that what stands out above all else when he looks at the Hoosiers is just how well coached they are.

“I’ve been saying it for two years, as well-coached as I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Meyer said. “Again, I’ve said this several times. I think it’s really important to re-emphasize. When you watch a team, and I always come in on Sunday and get ready to watch a team or get ready to play, some things stand out. I don’t watch, necessarily, the — hey, that’s a great touchdown pass. I wanna see how well coached they are, how tough they are.”

Indiana came into the College Football Playoff already having the best season in their program’s history. The Hoosiers were 13-0 and won the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 1967. That earned them the top seed overall.

That wasn’t an accident. Meyer sees why on film. Indiana is well coached, plays hard, and is physical in every phase of the game.

“The perimeter blocking by Indiana is as good as I’ve ever seen. All those mini screens that [Fernando] Mendoza flips out there, those are all plus yardage. Why is Indiana always in second and manageable and third and manageable? Why? They run the ball, but also the perimeter blocking out there. You never see what happened, like the pick six, where a guy misses a block or something happens. So, perimeter blocking. How about the running back steps up and hits a linebacker or safety coming from a 10-yard running start and the running back hits him right in the jaw,” Meyer said. “And Mendoza completes a pass. The route efficiency. There’s no wasted movement when the receivers run their routes. Those aren’t all five-star receivers; those aren’t first rounders. Those are guys that are really, really good players that play great.”

The Rose Bowl ended up being a 38-3 win over Alabama. There, starting center Pat Coogan was given MVP, really in recognition of the entire offensive line. It’s that unit that Meyer believes truly sets Indiana apart this season.

“Then, finally, the offensive line. Coach Bob Bostad, the offensive line coach, I don’t know who won the assistant coach of the year award,” Meyer said. “But I can’t imagine one better than him. I mean, that offensive line — I don’t know if you saw at the end of the game, it was really cool. They gave [Pat Coogan] the MVP. And he was a Notre Dame transfer if I remember right.”

Indiana is now set to take on Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinals. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on January 9th.