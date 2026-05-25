Anonymous Big Ten coach reveals concern with Jeremy Hecklinski at Iowa

An anonymous coach from the Big Ten is interested to see if Jeremy Hecklinski can have success at Iowa. Athlon Sports spoke to the Big Ten coach about Hecklinski, who transferred from Wake Forest last year.

“I heard that at Wake Forest, (former transfer quarterback) Jeremy Hecklinski struggled a bit there,” the coach said. “Struggled to put on weight, struggled to buy into the intensity of college football a bit. I’m interested to see how he progresses at Iowa.”

“It’ll really be interesting to see with them the new philosophy of adding more transfers. What they’ve been doing has been working. It’s been developmental, but in this day and age, you can’t do that anymore. You have to adapt and make the right choices in the portal. I would still bet a lot of money that they’re going to be really good, and the culture of their team will still be intact.”

When Jeremy Hecklinski was at Wake Forest, he played in one game and did not attempt a pass. Last year, the sophomore quarterback played in two games and completed two passes for eight yards.

Jeremy Hecklinski working on not taking ‘a lot of risks’

During spring practice, Hecklinski was in a QB battle with Hank Brown. In April, the Marietta, Georgia native discussed not taking as many risks.

“I take a lot of risks at practice and stuff, and it pays off a lot, and there’s sometimes where it doesn’t, so I’m just trying to find that happy medium to where I am throwing touchdowns and not throwing interceptions,” Hecklinski said, per Riley Donald of Hawkeyes Wire. “Definitely higher on good plays, I would say. Not a whole lot of picks, but they happen.”

Hecklinski was one of the top high school players in the country in 2023. He played for Walton High School and was a MaxPreps National Player of the Year finalist. In his final season at Walton, Hecklinski led the team to the state title game while throwing for 3,835 yards, 50 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

Athlon Sports looks at Iowa’s 2026 season in its 2026 College Football Preview magazine. Fans can get the magazine by clicking HERE.