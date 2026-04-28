Caitlin Clark announces children's book 'EXTRAordinary' coming November

Caitlin Clark is making moves off the hardwood. On Tuesday, Random House Books for Young Readers announced that Clark is releasing a children’s book on Nov. 3. The book is titled, “EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams.”

It is based on Clark’s life story and features illustrations by Adriana Predoi. Clark released a statement addressing the book’s release.

“Basketball has given me so many incredible opportunities, but what has always meant the most to me are the people who’ve supported me along the way,” Clark said. “I hope this book reminds kids that they’re never alone in chasing their dreams and that giving a little extra to the people and moments is what makes them EXTRAordinary.”

The book’s title is inspired by a quote that hung above her mirror in her childhood bedroom: “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA.” Clark certainly has that extra.

The two-time WNBA All-Star only played 13 games last season due to a lingering groin injury. In her limited action, she averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, while shooting 36.7% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc.

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark made her long-awaited return to the court in the Fever’s 109-91 preseason win over the New York Liberty. In the victory, Clark recorded seven points, three rebounds and four assists.

She showed signs of rust, shooting 2-10 from the floor. Clark has two more preseason games to shake the rust off before the regular season begins. Fever head coach Stephanie White is confident Clark will return to form soon.

“I thought she was good,” White said of Clark on Saturday. “We played differently when she was on the floor. And so again, learning how to to play with her in the action. I thought she was good. I thought she didn’t force anything. She played with great intention, and everything that she did was in the flow.

“She was communicating at a high level. I mean, if we’re talking about the shot making, like that’s going to come. They play her differently in the W than they do in international basketball. And so, we’ve just got to find ways to free her up, to get her some easy looks.”