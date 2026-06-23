Caitlin Clark blasts WNBA officials for 'ridiculous' technical foul: 'I don't understand it at all'

Caitlin Clark did not hold back on WNBA officials while discussing the technical foul she received during the Indiana Fever’s 86-77 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Monday. Clark got the foul for “instigating” after clapping in the direction of a few Mercury players.

Clark called out official Gerda Gatling for giving her the technical foul. “Gerda said that I got a technical for clapping,” Caitlin Clark said, per James Boyd of The Athletic. “So, if any technical should be taken away, it should be that one if it’s truly for clapping. That’s what they said they gave it to me for. It’s just ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all.”

“I went to Gerda, and I said, ‘Why’d you give me a technical foul?’ She said because I was ‘clapping and instigating,’” Clark continued. “I said, ‘OK, then you just don’t like competitive basketball.’ And that’s just facts. That’s just reality. So, (it’s) disappointing for them.”

Clark now has five technical fouls this season. If she earns three more, she would be required to serve a one-game suspension. “We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I’m gonna be suspended for if I’m gonna get technicals for clapping,” Clark said.

Caitlin Clark is going to ‘play with emotion’

Before receiving the foul, Clark was involved in an altercation with Mercury player DeWanna Bonner, who previously played for the Fever. The two exchanged words after Clark fouled Bonner during a post-up at the free-throw line. The Athletic reported that the Fever plan to appeal the foul.

“I’m gonna play with emotion. I’m gonna play with passion. If they’re gonna give me a technical foul for clapping, then so be it. That’s their choice,” Clark said. “The league can come back and review that play, and I’d love to hear what they say of the reasoning of why I got the technical foul in that situation, and why other players on their team didn’t get a technical foul in that situation.”

Clark has had an interesting 2026 season. On the court, the former Iowa star is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per contest. But Clark has also dealt with trade rumors and her relationship with Fever head coach Stephanie White.