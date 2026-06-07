Caitlin Clark calls out media circus surrounding Indiana Fever, trade rumors

Caitlin Clark finally had enough of what was quite the week of speculation surrounding her and the Indiana Fever. Over the weekend, Clark was asked to address rumors surrounding her and head coach Stephanie White’s player-coach relationship and trade rumors circulating on social media.

Following a loss on May 30, a 100-84 defeat at the hands of the Portland Fire, a viral clip showed Clark arguing with White on the bench. A day later, former Fox Sports and ESPN debate show commentator Skip Bayless posted a false report that White would be fire and replaced by current Iowa coach Jan Jensen. Iowa, of course, is Clark’s alma mater.

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“I don’t know why we’re still on this,” Clark said Saturday, via Front Office Sports. “We didn’t blatantly sit there and talk about everything you guys were writing and what’s in the media, we’re just talking about how we can be better as a team. I understand there’s always going to be people that have opinions, and I respect that—it doesn’t make it right, doesn’t make it wrong. For myself, I just try to keep the main thing the main thing.”

It’s amazing Clark didn’t say more. On Tuesday, long time Fever beat reporter Scott Agness revealed the team revoked his credentials after he reported on Clark’s injury status prior to a game. Once this happened, a firestorm on social media, naturally, occurred.

Former sports columnist Jason Whitlock and Mychal Thompson, the father of NBA star Klay Thompson, took to Twitter/X that the Fever were ready to trade Clark. Where you ask? To the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark’s teammate, Aliyah Boston, spoke on the recent media speculation. Her and others described the reports as false or blown out of proportion.

“Nothing is surprising, especially in the media cycle,” Boston said. “Everyone always has thoughts and opinions, and they always read articles. That’s just for clickbait.”

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reportedly held a players-only meeting after the loss to Portland, in light of the team’s struggles and not the Clark media circus. The Fever are currently 5-5 on the season and just 1-3 on the road.

Clark and Indiana, rumors aside, will be back in action on Monday. They’ll hit the road again to take on the Washington Mystics.