Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever star not listed on injury report for preseason finale after scare vs. Wings

In the Fever’s loss to the Dallas Wings on Thursday, Caitlin Clark left the game early in the third quarter after colliding knees with Dallas forward Alanna Smith. Clark didn’t return to the game. Alas, Clark wasn’t listed on the Fever’s injury report for their preseason finale on Saturday.

Clark’s injury occurred when she attempted a 3-pointer from the left wing. She was fouled on the shot attempt. In just 16 minutes of action, Clark recorded 21 points, two rebounds and four assists, while shooting 4-6 from the field.

With the loss, the Fever fell to 1-1 in the preseason. After the game, Clark opened up on the scary moment.

“I feel good. I just landed on my kneecap really hard,” Clark said. “I know there’s a committee of people that really wanted them [the refs] to start calling things, and I thought they did a great job of that. Honestly, I thought the refs were great, and it’s preseason, so you’re probably going to see more fouls called. I expect that number to drop. But I think overall, it’s going to improve the product.”

Fans held their breath while Clark grasped at her knee Thursday. The two-time WNBA All-Star only played 13 games last season due to a lingering groin injury.

She averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, while shooting 36.7% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc. After having an offseason to recover, Caitlin Clark is prepared for her third WNBA season. Fever head coach Stephanie White has been happy with Clark’s performances thus far in the preseason.

“I thought she was good,” White said of Clark last Saturday. “We played differently when she was on the floor. And so again, learning how to to play with her in the action. I thought she was good. I thought she didn’t force anything. She played with great intention, and everything that she did was in the flow.

“She was communicating at a high level. I mean, if we’re talking about the shot making, like that’s going to come. They play her differently in the W than they do in international basketball. And so, we’ve just got to find ways to free her up, to get her some easy looks.”

Indiana will close out its preseason with a showdown against Nigeria’s national team on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air live on MeTV Indianapolis.