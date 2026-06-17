Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history early in 2026 season

Caitlin Clark made more history as a pro through 13 games this season. The third-year guard out of Iowa is trying to lead the Indiana Fever back to the postseason in 2026.

“Through 13 games, Caitlin Clark has 265 PTS and 108 AST,” ESPN insights wrote on Twitter/X. “She is the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 250 points and 100 assists in a single season, beating the previous record by three games!”

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So by virtue of quick math, Clark is averaging 20.4 points per game to go along with 8.3 assists. Nearly averaging a double-double with those statistical areas is very impressive.

Clark’s only missed one game this season and Indiana is now 9-5 through 14 games. In a 44 game season, they’re not halfway through yet, but the Fever are at a solid pace. As it stands, Clark and Indiana would be the No. 7 seed (the top eight teams make the playoffs).

Not only that, Clark was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 5. Following a sophomore slump, due to injuries anyway, Clark is climbing her way back to the top of the league.

This past week Clark scored a cumulative 76 points, the most scored by any player in the Eastern Conference, and the second-most points scored in the WNBA over the span,” the release on Clark read. “Additionally, Clark totaled 20 assists, the fifth most in the league and added 13 rebounds.

“This is the fourth time in her career Clark has won Player of the Week, and her first win of the season. With her selection, Clark joins Tamika Catchings (11), Katie Douglas (4) and Kesley Mitchell (4) as the only Fever players to win four or more Player of the Week awards.”

There are certainly more positive vibes around Clark and the Fever this week compared to earlier in the month. Amid a viral spat with head coach Stephanie White, Clark called out certain members of the media for speculating on her and her coach’s future with the franchise.

“I don’t know why we’re still on this,” Clark said via Front Office Sports. “We didn’t blatantly sit there and talk about everything you guys were writing and what’s in the media, we’re just talking about how we can be better as a team. I understand there’s always going to be people that have opinions, and I respect that—it doesn’t make it right, doesn’t make it wrong. For myself, I just try to keep the main thing the main thing.”

At that point, Clark and Indiana were just 5-5. They’ve won four in a row since those comments and will resume action Thursday at home against Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video.