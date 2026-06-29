Colin Cowherd claims WNBA 'continues to drive into a wall' amid more Caitlin Clark drama

Colin Cowherd called out the WNBA due to recent happenings with Caitlin Clark, lack of referee protection and the recent controversy with Alyssa Thomas. The long time radio show host claimed he was right during his “Where Colin was Right and Wrong” segment when he repeatedly criticized the league for mishandling its biggest star.

Clark was recently left off the league’s 30-year anniversary poster, reportedly due to licensing agreements. Not only that, there’s been a lot of drama and conversation surrounding Thomas’ throat punch to Clark on the ground in a recent game, which resulted in a one-game suspension for Thomas after the fact.

“The WNBA continues to drive into a wall with Caitlin Clark,” Cowherd said on his show Monday. “The choking wasn’t even called in the real time and in the moment. I just look at a league, the poster, for example, if you know you don’t have the rights to the poster, and she’s by far and away your most popular player ever, then you don’t have a 30 year WNBA poster. You sideline it, you don’t even try to do it, they just create issues. The officiating with her is rough, and at times feels a little too physical. It’s remarkable more players aren’t coming out from the WNBA to support her. That’s the one that surprises me.”

For Sophie Cunningham, the league and the officials are doing nothing to protect the league’s, arguably, most popular player and a big reason why the women’s game rose up the ranks in recent years. Clark and Cunningham are in Year 2 together as teammates and Cunningham has routinely defended the former Iowa star.

“During real time last night, I did not see that happen,” Cunningham said on her podcast Show Me Something. “None of our team saw it happen, because I promise you, if we would have seen that happen, we would have had [Clark’s] back. Unfortunately, this type of shit happens every single game to [Clark], and the league and the refs do absolutely nothing about it.”

“You see the videos of literally kneeing and cheap-shotting [Clark] in the throat. If [Thomas] did that to any of our teammates, we’d be pissed. But they are definitely targeting [Clark], and the league and the refs do nothing to protect her.”

To add insult to injury, literally, Clark is battling a lingering back injury and did not play in Saturday’s win over the LA Sparks. Indiana is 11-8 on the season and returns to action on Sunday, July 5th against the Las Vegas Aces. Perhaps that’s enough time for Clark to return. Whether she’ll be subject to more fouls or targets is anyone’s guess.