Cooper DeJean reveals how Eagles can make a Super Bowl run in 2026: 'Just complementing each other'

Cooper DeJean is ready to help the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl this upcoming season. The All-Pro cornerback recently spoke to On3 and was asked how the Eagles can win their second title in three seasons.

“I think everybody just complimenting each other, I think, is the biggest thing,” Cooper DeJean told On3. “Everybody coming together for one common goal. And everybody knows what that common goal is, but it starts right now in the off-season.

“We’re back training together, just building that bond off the field and in the weight room, in the meeting rooms, getting to know everybody and coming close as a team. And then we’ll get on the field here soon and start playing together and learn what people like and learn what people don’t like. And next thing you know, the season will be here, and we’ll be ready to go.”

Cooper DeJean had a breakout 2025 season

After winning the Super Bowl when the 2024 season ended, Philadelphia looked to make another run last year. The Eagles began the 2025 season 4-0 and were 8-2 after 10 games. Then, they lost the next three games before winning three of four to end the regular season with an 11-6 record. The Eagles clinched a playoff spot but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

Despite the surprising end to the season, DeJean had a year to remember. In 16 regular-season games, the Iowa alum tallied 93 tackles, 16 passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and made the All-Pro First Team.

As well as DeJean played in 2025, there are some things he looks to clean up ahead of 2026. “I think there were some good things that I did and some not so good things,” DeJean said. “The way I look at it, I try to find the things that I didn’t do so good and fix those and always try to get better.

“As a football player, that’s the name of the game, always trying to improve and evolve your game and grow it, finding new tactics on the field that can make you better, that you can throw off other guys with. So, yeah, it has been a good off-season trying to just continue to grow as a player and get stronger and make this next season better than the last one was.”