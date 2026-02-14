Drake Ayala loved the way Harvey Ludington was clutch in Iowa’s 19-17 win over Michigan. Starting at 141, Ayala had to wait his turn but he got to see, from afar, how a true freshman like Ludington grew before everyone’s eyes Friday night.

Ludington is expected to keep his redshirt this year, but Iowa’s had to use a few guys at 197 after the dismissal of Massoma Endene. A three-time New Jersey state champion, Ludington was just 7-4 on the season coming in before knocking off No. 19 Hayden Walters 6-4.

Ayala credited Ludington for keeping Iowa in the dual as Michigan was moments away from locking it up. Not only that, Ayala, a two-time NCAA finalist for the Hawkeyes, shouted out 184 pounder Gabe Arnold, who’s wrestled three different weight classes this year and filled in once again for Angelo Ferrari at 184.

“That was a little different, because I didn’t get to sit and watch as, like, a fan, like I normally do, because I’m usually the second match, so I can watch those duals,” Ayala said after Iowa’s win. “But I was just watching, and just the growth of these guys. I mean, Gabe Arnol for instance … you know know impressive it is to me what he’s doing for himself, for this team, how unselfish he is? That speaks volumes. I look at that and I’m like, wow. Like, I strive to be like that. You know, it doesn’t matter if he’s younger than me.

“Then Harvey, like, excuse my language, but he had some big balls to finish that match like that, right? Like we needed that. He knew it. He’s a true freshman, and I’m proud of that kid, you know? So everybody talks about leaders … we’re missing out on some guys next year, blah, blah, blah, but we’re gonna be in good hands.”

Ludington flipped to Iowa from Arizona State in December of 2024, right in the middle of his senior year at Brick Memorial HS (N.J.). Being the No. 1 recruit at his weight, per MatScouts, there were a lot of expectations.

Ludington was granted opportunities against ranked guys Wyatt Ingham (Wisconsin) and Gavin Nelson (Minnesota) in January. However, he lost 10-8 and 4-3, respectively. Safe to say, it was his moment against Walters, keeping Iowa in it and allowing Dean Peterson and Ayala to clinch the dual in the final two bouts.

#7 Iowa 19, #10 Michigan 17

141 – #26 Dylan Ragusin (M) major dec. Kale Petersen (I), 11-2

149 – #15 Lachlan McNeil (M) dec. #19 Ryder Block (I), 8-3

157 – #13 Cameron Catrabone (M) dec. #14 Jordan Williams (I), 5-4

165 – #3 Michael Caliendo (I) tech. fall Justin Gates (M), 21-6

174 – #11 Beau Mantanona (M) dec. #3 Patrick Kennedy (I), 6-3 SV1

184 – Gabe Arnold (I) vs. #7 Brock Mantanona (M), 3-2 TB1

197 – Harvey Ludington (I) dec. #19 Hayden Walters (M), 6-4

285 – #5 Taye Ghadiali (M) major dec. #8 Ben Kueter (I), 10-0

125 – #6 Dean Peterson (I) dec. #27 Diego Sotelo (M), 4-1 SV1

133 – #8 Drake Ayala (I) tech. fall Gauge Botero, 21-5