Former Lehigh All-American wrestler Ryan Crookham committed to Iowa out of the NCAA transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining, per WrestleStat.

Crookham wrestled only five times in 2025-26 before suffering a season-ending injury. Having already used a medical redshirt in his career, plus his first year redshirt.

“Hard to put into words what Lehigh means to me,” Crookham wrote on March 26. “Lehigh is a family that has supported me through trial after trial. I’ll be a mountain hawk forever and I appreciate all the support I have received from: my coaches, teammates, and fans. It was my honor to represent my home.”

It’s been two straight years of season-ending injuries for Crookham. Safe to say, he’s stood strong despite trials and tribulations, promising he’d return.

“Disappointed to share I’ll be undergoing season-ending surgery,” Crookham wrote in his Instagram post. “Grateful for the support as always from everyone. Just another trial. I’ll be back.”

Crookham’s finest hour came during the 2023-24 season when he went 23-1 at 133 pounds, taking third at the NCAA Tournament becoming an All-American for the first time.

That year, he beat Cornell’s Vito Arujau 8-4 at the Journeyman Classic and 10-6 in the EIWA Finals. However, Arujau beat Crookham 13-3 in the NCAA semifinals en route to his second national title.

Arujau is the only wrestler to defeat Crookham in varsity competition during the latter’s college career. While in redshirt during the 2022-23 campaign, Crookham lost 3-1 to Chris Cannon (Northwestern) at the Midlands Championships. Every other loss for Crookham that’s on the record is due to medical forfeit.

All told, Crookham holds a 34-2 record in his career and was 6-1 this past season, only taking a medical forfeit in the Bloomsburg Open as he returned to competition during the spring semester.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.