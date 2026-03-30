Iowa assistant wrestling coach Bobby Telford steps down from staff

Iowa assistant wrestling coach Bobby Telford officially stepped down Monday, opening up a spot on the Hawkeyes’ staff. He’s been on the staff since August of 2018.

Telford will take on a new career with Eastern Iowa Neurosurgical with Stryker. He will become a Sales Representative.

“I’m excited to share that I’ve accepted a new role as a Sales Representative for Eastern Iowa Neurosurgical with Stryker,” Telford said in a statement. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to grow with such an outstanding organization and to serve providers and patients across Eastern Iowa.

“A sincere thank you to Tyler Clark, Paul Glynn, Ryann Campbell … and the entire Heartland Team for your guidance throughout this process. I truly appreciate the time you invested in me nad the confidence you’ve show. Looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Telford graduated from the University of Iowa in 2015. Following graduation, he competed for the Hawkeye Wrestling Club and climbed as high as No. 5 in the country at 125 kilograms.

During Telford’s collegiate wrestling career from 2011-15, he earned All-American honors in 2012, 2014 and 2015. He completed his career with an overall record of 108-27 while wrestling at 285 pounds.

The staff, which includes head coach Tom Brands, associate head coach Terry Brands and assistant Ryan Morningstar, now has an opening. It’s expected to be one of the more intriguing openings in college wrestling this cycle following Iowa’s up and down dual season but a trophy (4th place) finish at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Among the starters needing to be replaced in the lineup, Iowa graduates Dean Peterson (125), Drake Ayala (133), Victor Voinovich (157), Mikey Caliendo (165) and Patrick Kennedy (184). Wrestlers in redshirt and the transfer portal, which opens April 1st for wrestling, could reshape the Iowa roster in massive ways in 2026-27.