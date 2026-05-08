Report: Iowa extends Ben McCollum, sides agree to new six-year contract

Ben McCollum isn’t going anywhere. After one of the most successful seasons in recent Iowa history, the university has reportedly rewarded its first-year head coach with a major commitment.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, McCollum and the Hawkeyes have agreed to a new six-year contract extension following Iowa’s Elite Eight run. It’s a move that felt inevitable.

McCollum arrived in Iowa City carrying a reputation as one of the brightest coaching minds in basketball after building a powerhouse at Northwest Missouri State and immediately proving himself at the Division I level with Drake. Now, after leading Iowa to a 24-13 record and its deepest NCAA Tournament run in nearly four decades, the Hawkeyes are making sure he remains the face of the program moving forward.

Alas, the timing is hardly surprising. As Iowa continued advancing through March Madness, McCollum’s name quickly became one of the hottest in coaching circles. Rumors swirled about potential interest from bigger programs and blue blood openings, especially given his staggering track record across every stop of his career.

However, McCollum publicly downplayed the speculation during Iowa’s tournament run: “Those are all lies,” he said at the time. “The only person that would ever know would be my athletic director, my wife, and that’s about it.”

Now, Iowa has made its stance crystal clear. The Hawkeyes are betting big on the coach who revitalized the program almost overnight.

Moreover, McCollum’s rise through the coaching ranks has been remarkable. Across Division I and Division II, he owns a career 450-107 record. At Northwest Missouri State, his alma mater, he built one of the greatest dynasties in small-college basketball history, winning four national championships and 12 conference titles from 2009-24.

Then came Drake. In his lone season with the Bulldogs, McCollum guided the program to a 31-4 record, an MVC Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament victory over the Missouri Tigers.

That success made him one of the most coveted coaching names in the country, and Iowa wasted little time bringing him home. The results followed immediately. Despite entering the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed, the Hawkeyes made a stunning run to the Elite Eight, highlighted by upset victories over Clemson and Florida.

Now, with a new long-term contract reportedly in place, Iowa is hoping this is only the beginning. Because after decades of hoping for sustained postseason success, the Hawkeyes believe they finally found the coach capable of delivering it.