Alvaro Folgueiras is on the move. The Iowa forward plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned, following the conclusion of his junior season with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The transfer portal window is set to open on April 7 and run through April 21, giving players a 15-day period to officially declare. Notably, athletes are not required to commit to a new program by the closing date, allowing Folgueiras time to evaluate his options.

Folgueiras put together a solid campaign this past season, averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The 6-foot-10 forward provided versatility for Iowa, capable of stretching the floor while also contributing as a secondary playmaker.

His impact, however, extended beyond the stat sheet. Particularly during Iowa’s NCAA Tournament run. One of the defining moments of the Hawkeyes’ season came in the opening weekend of the tournament, when Folgueiras delivered a dramatic game-winning three-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining to lift Iowa to a stunning 73-72 upset over defending national champion Florida.

It was a moment that not only showcased his skill set but also his poise on the biggest stage. That performance carried added emotional weight.

Folgueiras was playing in front of his mother, who had traveled more than 4,500 miles from Malaga, Spain, to watch him compete in person for the first time in nearly two years. After the game, he reflected on what the moment meant.

“Well, we didn’t say much. She told me she loved me 100 times. I said I love you 100 times back,” Folgueiras said. “It’s super special. Having my mom here, she’s everything for me.”

His journey to this point has been anything but typical. Moving to the United States at 16 years old to pursue basketball, Folgueiras has steadily developed into a reliable contributor at the college level. His growth was evident throughout the season, as he emerged as a key piece in Iowa’s rotation.

Still, Iowa’s season ultimately came to an end in the Elite Eight, where Illinois used its size advantage to wear down the Hawkeyes in a 71-59 victory.

Now, Folgueiras becomes one of the more intriguing names in the portal. With size, skill and his ability in high-pressure moments, he’s likely to draw significant interest from programs looking to add a versatile frontcourt piece.

For Iowa, it marks another roster shift in an era defined by movement. Meanwhile, it’s the next step in a journey that continues to evolve for Folgueiras, one that’s already delivered unforgettable moments and could have even more ahead.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.