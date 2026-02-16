Sunday was it for Iowa freshman 197 pounder Harvey Ludington, per head coach Tom Brands. The former No. 1 recruit at his weight will indeed redshirt this season after utilizing all five attached dates for the Hawkeyes.

Ludington pinned Purdue’s Noah Weaver in 4:23 during Sunday’s 32-6 romp of Purdue. Prior to that, he was clutch in a come from behind victory over Michigan Friday night, beating a top 20 Hayden Walters.

The one-time Arizona State commit and three-time New Jersey state champion had an argument to take over the spot ahead of the postseason, but Brands and crew want to preserve a year of eligibility. Ludington and Brody Sampson have filled the spot since the dismissal/departure of former top four ranked Massoma Endene, a three-time D-III national champion. That incident occurred midseason, causing Iowa to change things on the fly.

133 pounder and two-time NCAA finalist Drake Ayala credited Ludington for keeping Iowa in the dual as Michigan was moments away from locking it up. Not only that, he shouted out 184-pounder Gabe Arnold, who’s wrestled three different weight classes this year and filled in once again for Angelo Ferrari at 184.

“That was a little different, because I didn’t get to sit and watch as, like, a fan, like I normally do, because I’m usually the second match, so I can watch those duals,” Ayala said after Iowa’s win. “But I was just watching, and just the growth of these guys. I mean, Gabe Arnold for instance … you know know impressive it is to me what he’s doing for himself, for this team, how unselfish he is? That speaks volumes. I look at that and I’m like, wow. Like, I strive to be like that. You know, it doesn’t matter if he’s younger than me.

“Then Harvey (Ludington), like, excuse my language, but he had some big balls to finish that match like that, right? Like we needed that. He knew it. He’s a true freshman, and I’m proud of that kid, you know? So everybody talks about leaders … we’re missing out on some guys next year, blah, blah, blah, but we’re gonna be in good hands.”