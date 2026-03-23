Immediately after draining the shot of the 2026 NCAA Tournament through the first two round Sunday night, Alvaro Folgueiras pointed to the heavens and honored his late father with a quick prayer. Seconds later the Iowa junior from Spain was celebrating in his mother’s arms after the ninth-seeded Hawkeyes knocked off defending national champion Florida, 73-72, to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.

It was an emotional experience for Folgueiras, especially since his mother, Beatriz Campos, traveled nearly 4,500 miles one-way from their home in Malaga, Spain to Tampa to see her son play live for the first time in two years, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. It was also their first reunion since August 2025.

Iowa's Alvaro Folgueiras who hit the game-winner to knock off Florida, shared a moment with his mom after the victory ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IYtDfYyUiF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2026

This report will be updated.

Check out the emotional scene below: