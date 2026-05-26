Jenna Burkert reveals how joining Iowa women's wrestling staff happened 'extremely fast'

Iowa really wanted Jenna Burkert on their women’s wrestling staff and the World Bronze Medalist didn’t think head coach Clarissa Chun was serious at the time. Serving as the head coach of Bixby High School in Oklahoma, Burkert was rolling after Year 1: ranked No. 2 in the nation and coached six individual state champions.

The girls wrestling program was in good hands, but Burkert was offered an opportunity she couldn’t pass up. A decorated athlete, it made sense to join the Hawkeyes on staff after Chun gauged her interest, multiple times that is.

“It happened extremely, extremely fast,” Burkert told On3. “That’s like the program that if I could go anywhere, it was always Iowa, like if I could be a coach anywhere, I always said I’d have to be at Iowa. But I was obviously existing in my Oklahoma bubble and just taking care of my girls and teaching and doing all that, and so when I went out to Spokane with a couple of my wrestlers, obviously I’ve known Chun for years, so I, you know, went to basically introduce her to my daughter, and just kind of catch up, and then she kind of like threw it out to me, and I kind of just thought she was like kidding, and I just thought we were like, just, I don’t know, I was like the first person she saw, so I was just like, ‘oh wow, like what an honor,’ you know. And I just kind of like ‘that would be cool.’”

A four-time Wolrd Team member, Burkert won a Bronze Medal at the 2021 World Championships and was also the runner-up at the 2021 Olympic Trials at 57 KG. She retired from competing in 2022 and dove right into coaching with the United States World Class Athlete Program and eventually Bixby.

But Chun and Iowa came calling. The conversation turned serious rather fast and Burkert felt it a was a dream job that couldn’t be passed up.

“So I just kind of went on existing … and like that two days later, right when I got back from Spokane, she had texted me and wanted to jump on a call, and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s serious,'” Burkert said. “So we just had a bunch of conversations, but it really did roll super, super fast, and I’m just like an all-in type of person, so being here at Bixby, I just like fell in love with everything, the community, my girls.

“So it was definitely like a very, very heavy decision, but kind of like what I talk to my girls all the time about, you know, chasing your goals and getting after it, even when it’s uncomfortable, even when things move really fast, that it’s just like what you’re aligned to do. And so I kind of had to take in my own advice, like it’s happening fast for a reason, this is just meant to be. To get a call from Chun and the University of Iowa, and Coach Mayabb, like it’s just, a privilege.”

Iowa finished the 2025-26 season with three individual national champions, nine All-Americans and were second at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships with 166 points, falling short to champion McKendree (171). With Burkert now in the room, the Hawkeyes will surely look to take another step forward to win it all in 2027.