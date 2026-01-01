Earlier this month, longtime Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz revealed that he plans on returning to coach the Hawkeyes’ program in 2026. However, Ferentz is now walking back on what was then thought to be an announcement on his return.

After Iowa defeated Vanderbilt 34-27 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Wednesday, Ferentz revealed that he hasn’t made a decision on what he’ll do next season. For now, his future remains uncertain heading into a possible 28th season as Hawkeyes head coach.

“I do want to go back and set the record straight, because I was asked that question at that press conference, and I said, ‘Yeah, I plan on being back.’ Then all of a sudden it looked like I made a proclamation, I’ll be back,” Ferentz said. “I never made a proclamation, for the record. I did answer the question. Yeah, I’ll be back for next season. I think my sights were a little further down the road than next season, but powers that be will decide that.”

Based on that response, it appears that Ferentz is waiting to hear back from Iowa brass about the direction they want to program to go in. If it goes his way, he wants to be back in 2026.

“I feel great and enjoy what I’m doing,” he said. “You get to work with the people I work with on a daily basis and our staff — you know, I’m trying to keep our marriage together, too — so I think all those things combined all work out.”

In 27 seasons, Iowa has made a bowl game in all but five years under his guidance. They’ve qualified for 13 consecutive bowl games (they didn’t accept a bowl invitation in 2020 during the pandemic) and 23 in the last 25 years. 2025 marked the 11th time a Ferentz-led Iowa team won at least nine games in a regular season.

In July, Ferentz spoke with Sports Illustrated‘s Bryan Fischer, where the Iowa coach noted that he went 2-18 during his first 20 games as head coach — something he said would likely be a fireable offense the current landscape of college football.

Despite the rough start to his Iowa tenure, when the Hawkeyes went just 4-19 overall and 3-13 in Big Ten play across his first two seasons in Iowa City, Ferentz is now the Big Ten Conference’s winningest head coach. What’s next for him may be uncertain, for now, but his legacy in Iowa City is well intact heading into 2026.