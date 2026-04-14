The NCAA announced tampering violations against head coach Kirk Ferentz, assistant coach Jon Budmayr, and the Iowa Football program on Tuesday. The NCAA did not specify the player involved in the incident.

Per the release, Iowa was in heavy contact with a student-athlete who was enrolled at another NCAA school at the time and who had not yet entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This occurred prior to the 2023 season.

Shortly after the violations were handed down, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement.

“I am disappointed by the NCAA’s decision today,” Ferentz wrote in the statement. “Throughout the process, our program has been open and honest about my mistake – contacting a potential player in the hours before it was permissible by NCAA rules. I felt it was important to make amends for the issue, which is why I voluntarily served a one-game suspension to start the 2023 season.

“I believe today’s decision by the NCAA vacating four wins in our 2023 season is overly harsh and inconsistent with the violation. As I tell our team and staff, it is how you respond and move forward that defines you. Our focus is on the 2026 season and that is how we are moving forward.”

Iowa will have four wins vacated from 2023 season due to violations

Because of this, the Hawkeyes will vacate four wins from the season (the student-athlete competed in five games total). Kirk Ferentz‘s official win-loss record dips to 209-128, but he still remains the winningest head coach in Big Ten history. He has served as Iowa‘s head coach since 1999.

Per the release, Iowa did not agree with vacating wins from the 2023 season. They reportedly stated that the action is ‘outdated.’ However, the panel agreed with the decision, and it will stand. The wins for Iowa that will be vacated came against Utah State, Iowa State, Western Michigan, and Michigan State.

“We are very disappointed in today’s ruling by the Committee on Infractions,” Iowa AD Beth Goetz added. “Throughout this nearly two-and-a-half-year process, the University has fully cooperated with the NCAA enforcement staff.

“More importantly, when the facts revealed that violations had taken place, the institution and the head coach publicly accepted full responsibility and self-imposed several significant sanctions, something few others have done. We believe the decision of adding the penalty of the forfeiture of wins is unwarranted. The matter is now closed, and we have moved forward.”

The 2026 season will mark Ferentz’s 28th at the helm at Iowa. He is the longest-tenured active FBS coach.