Macey Kilty explains how to approach rematch with Adaugo Nwachukwu at Final X

Macey Kilty has a rubber match and then some with Adaugo Nwachukwu at Final X on June 19th. The former Iowa Hawkeye, 2025 NCWWC National Champion and two-time World Medalist is 1-1 in her wrestling career against Nwachukwu.

But, she stands in Kilty’s way of making the World Team this year as the two square off in a best-of-three Friday night. Nwachukwu got the most recent win, a 10-8 decision at the US Open in April. Prior to that, Kilty was the victor with a 6-2 win at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

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“I got, you could say, I got exposed a little bit. I learned a lot from that loss I had in the finals,” Kilty told On3. “Ultimately what I learned from that loss was just, you know, sticking to Macey Kilty Wrestling, and when I wrestle Macey Kilty Wrestling, I think I’m pretty unstoppable there, so I’m really just dialing in on being me these last couple weeks.

“And back at World Team Trials a couple weeks ago, I think that’s going to be really big going into Final X, and then you know, just always I’m always evolving, learning different techniques and stuff like that, so nothing changes in that sense. I’m always doing that on a daily basis, so just because Final X is coming up, and you know, you got these tournaments coming up from a day-to-day basis, I try to always, you know, live the right way and do what I think is the right thing to be doing on a daily basis. And that stuff just keeps adding up, keep chopping (with) the ax, chopping the tree, and things will work out in my favor.”

Kilty is a two-time Senior World medalist and has owned the 65 kg World Team spot for the past three years until a weight change this year. She qualified for Final X by winning the Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament, earning a 13-0 technical fall over Hanna Errthum in the semifinals before pinning Claire DiCugno in the finals. Now, she gets Nwachukwu again.

Kilty won a pair of international medals: a bronze at the Zagreb Open Ranking Series and a gold at the Muhamet Malo Rankings Series. She then recorded three technical falls in preliminary competition at the U.S. Open before the finals loss to Nwachukwu, all at 62 kg.

As the reigning Senior World Team member at 62 kg, Nwachukwu will defend her spot after taking 7th at the Senior World Championships. It should be a tightly contested series between the two.