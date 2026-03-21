Mikey Caliendo has run into Mitchell Mesenbrink eight times in his college wrestling career and has lost every single time. The average score has been Mesenbrink 13.25, Caliendo 4.25.

Three of the meetings have gone to a decision, including a 4-1 win by Mesenbrink in the 2025 Big Ten Finals. But Caliendo has not been able to solve the puzzle. In fact, Mesenbrink’s lone career loss came to Iowa State’s David Carr in the 2024 NCAA Finals, so really, no current wrestler has figured it out!

But Caliendo believes he can finish his Iowa career on top. A four-time All-American (once with North Dakota State), Caliendo has his ninth and final shot at taking out the 165-pound king from Penn State Saturday night.

“He’s a good wrestler, but sometimes all it takes is one match, right?” Caliendo said. “If there’s any one time I’m going to get him, this is going to be the time. I rise to the occasion in front of this big crowd, national finals, I’d be pretty happy if this is the one I get, even if it’s only once. This is the time when I’m going to go out there and wrestle my best. Yeah, I’m excited to get this match again.”

If it’s any indication, Purdue’s Joey Blaze defeated Caliendo last month. It looked like Blaze could return to the NCAA finals this year after getting there at 157 in 2025. But Caliendo beat him 8-5 in a sudden victory in Friday night’s semifinals to make his second straight national title match.

“Of course. I kind of know what he’s looking for,” Caliendo said. “Obviously, I’ve got that feel from wrestling him earlier. Yeah, just wrestled with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder this time, and I was a little bit more prepared. And I rose to the occasion.”

Rising to the occasion is the first step. Taking Mesenbrink down and continuing to score are the next steps. Based on the margins, Caliendo is going to need more than one takedown to give Mesenbrink an ultra-rare loss. He hasn’t lost in two years.

“It’s a tough tournament. It’s very exciting,” Caliendo said. “I’m grateful I get the opportunity to wrestle here. It’s been fun. Ready to get it done tomorrow. I’m excited.”