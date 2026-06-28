Sophie Cunningham: WNBA players 'definitely targeting' Caitlin Clark, 'refs do nothing to protect her'

Sophie Cunningham is one of the hottest names in the WNBA at the moment, but her teammate Caitlin Clark has been the talking point of the league. For better or worse in 2026.

The former Iowa standout and the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer is in Year 3 as a pro for the Indiana Fever. Recently, Clark’s been subject to targeting from other players, receiving unnecessary physicality, lack of foul calls, criticism, you name it.

For Cunningham, the league and the officials are doing nothing to protect the league’s, arguably, most popular player and a big reason why the women’s game rose up the ranks in recent years. Clark was subject to a de facto throat punch from Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas, which was deemed a Flagrant 2 foul and Thomas was subsequently suspended for one game.

“During real time last night, I did not see that happen,” Cunningham said on her podcast Show Me Something. “None of our team saw it happen, because I promise you, if we would have seen that happen, we would have had [Clark’s] back. Unfortunately, this type of shit happens every single game to [Clark], and the league and the refs do absolutely nothing about it.”

“You see the videos of literally kneeing and cheap-shotting [Clark] in the throat. If [Thomas] did that to any of our teammates, we’d be pissed. But they are definitely targeting [Clark], and the league and the refs do nothing to protect her.”

Caitlin Clark targeted by other players?

Cunningham can point all she wants, but it’s on the league and refs to do something about the calls at this rate. Funny enough, Clark appears to be targeted as CBS Sports pointed out. As far as the most flagrant fouls received since 2024, including 1s and 2s, Clark has received nine over the course of 72 games. 12.5% of Clark’s games resulted in her taking contact that was deemed flagrant.

The next closest is Chelsea Gray with eight over the course of 107 games. To add insult to injury, literally, Clark is battling a lingering back injury and did not play in Saturday’s win over the LA Sparks.

“No indication (of how long she’ll be out),” head coach Stephanie White said. “Obviously, it’s a good time because we have all week next week. So, we’ll take this opportunity just to get her treatment, get her healthy, get her back on the floor and see what happens.”

Indiana is 11-8 on the season and returns to action on Sunday, July 5th against the Las Vegas Aces. Perhaps that’s enough time for Clark to return. Whether she’ll be subject to more fouls or targets is anyone’s guess.