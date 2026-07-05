Spencer Lee gets a 'pin' at Savannah Bananas game at Kinnick Stadium

Spencer Lee had a fun 4th of July this weekend, attending a Savannah Bananas game and showing off his wrestling skill. That sentence is real by the way!

The entertainment baseball team was in Iowa City Saturday, playing at Kinnick Stadium in front of a packed house. So why not bring out an Iowa legend during the game?

During this bit, Lee came out in his own baseball jersey, then hit the scale and “weighed in” with his Team USA singlet. From there, he took down an opposing player, who was playing for the Firefighters.

Not on my 4th of July bingo card: Spencer Lee getting a takedown and a pin at a Savannah Bananas game.



📸 @Hawks_Wrestling pic.twitter.com/DxpE6BlYZN — Justin Basch (@JustinJBasch) July 5, 2026

As you can see, Lee took him airborne and pinned him on the field. Funny enough, that player was former NYU wrestler Raymond Jazikoff, a Division III All-American.

Spencer Lee back on Team USA, maybe can play baseball!

Lee is back on the Senior World Team in 2026 following a two-match sweep of Luke Lilledahl at Final X. The former Iowa standout and 2024 Olympic Silver Medalist had a brief showing at last year’s World Championships, going 1-1.

Not only that, he dropped a 5-4 decision to Lilledahl at the US Open back in April, so there were questions if Lee had lost a step or, at the very least, Lilledahl made up ground and was ready to take the spot. But Lee was vintage Friday in Newark, winning 7-1 and 8-4 in the two bouts.

“Yeah, I’m happy. I mean, I think I wrestled pretty good today, and I was as happy with how I wrestled,” Lee said after Final X. “I think I also was smart, you know? Obviously a tough opponent. Either one of us would be good representatives for the U.S., so like I was telling other people how good he is … He’s a lot younger than me, you know, so he’s got a high upside, so I’m always happy to compete with such a strong opponent.

“Getting me ready for Worlds, so I’m super excited to represent again, you know? I got unfinished business with the World Championship last year, and I think that I have a lot more to show, and I hope I proved that to you guys that I can wrestle six minutes hard, and I’m not afraid to go out there and put it on the line.”

A three-time NCAA champion at Iowa, Lee finally got onto the Senior Team and made a run in the 2024 Olympics after years of injuries throughout his college career. After falling short at the World Championships last season, perhaps this is the year he puts everything together.