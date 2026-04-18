Former St. Mary’s center Andrew McKeever has committed to Iowa via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

McKeever made 33 appearances and 10 starts for St. Mary’s this past season. The 7-foot-2 center averaged 8.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 23.2 minutes per game. McKeever shot 50% from the field.

As a redshirt freshman in the 2024-25 season, McKeever averaged 2.4 points in 5.8 minutes per outing. McKeever didn’t see any action during his true freshman season and ultimately redshirted.

Andrew McKeever played high school basketball at Granada (CA), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. At the time of his commitment to Iowa, McKeever was the No. 14 center in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

McKeever chose Iowa over numerous other suitors in the portal, including Michigan, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Purdue and UConn. McKeever will help plug the gaps left by outgoing Iowa transfers Alvaro Folgueiras and Tavion Banks.

Iowa finished the 2025-26 season with a 24-13 overall record and a 10-10 mark in conference play. This season was Ben McCollum‘s debut campaign as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.

He led Iowa on an impressive run to the Elite Eight before falling to 3-seed Illinois. After the game, McCollum reflected on his first season at the helm of Iowa.

“This group’s done a lot for the University of Iowa,” McCollum said. “It’s always hard right afterwards because, as a coach, you think about what you could have done better because it’s just the nature of your mind.

“… But again, I think if you ask these guys, they would like a second chance at this to be able to win that game because they probably still feel like they could have. But they did set a foundation for the University of Iowa and hopefully for the future.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.