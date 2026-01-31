Tom Brands is confident in the guys he has in the Iowa lineup, despite the loss to Minnesota Friday night. It was the Hawkeyes’ first loss to the Gophers since 2014.

In the 23-16 loss, Minnesota took six of four bouts to drop Iowa to 9-4 on the season and 2-2 in the Big Ten. Despite being shorthanded, Brands maintained his wrestlers had to be consistent and wrestle through all seven minutes of a match.

It was a stark contrast from the win over Nebraska just last week. Minnesota came in and stunned Iowa in Carver Hawkeye Arena.

“They won six matches. We won four,” Brands said postmatch. “We had some performances where we had guys that did not think about how they were feeling. They went out and they wrestled, they scored points. And that was a common ingredient in the matches that we had bonus points, and that has to permeate the team. We had two matches where we had guys stop resting before the clock was done ticking. That cannot happen. That will not happen, that will not happen. That is not what we are about. We have the guys in the room. I will maintain that. I will be consistent, that can do the job …

“Score, score points consistently from the first whistle and wrestle all the way through the periods, first period, second period, third period. Wrestle all the way through the match and keep scoring.”

After Joey Cruz, who’s still filling in for starter Dean Peterson at 125, was majored 8-0, two-time NCAA finalist Drake Ayala came back with a 21-6 tech fall over Chris Cannon, 21-6. Iowa led 5-4 after two matches.

But, Brands and the Hawkeyes saw Minnesota rip off three wins in a row, all ranked wins, including two major decisions. Suddenly, it was 15-5. Mikey Caliendo and Patrick Kennedy got majors of their own, to which Brands praised for their pursuit of scoring.

However, Max McEnelly beat Gabe Arnold, Iowa’s current utility man in place of Angelo Ferrari at 184, 4-1 in sudden victory. Gavin Nelson beat Iowa freshman Harvey Ludington 4-3 at 197 to ice the match.

“I think that when you see the four guys that won, and in particular the two guys that are in this room right now, I don’t know,” Brands said. “I mean, take their temperature, figuratively, literally. It doesn’t matter how you feel. What matters is that you go out there and you wrestle your match. And we have more weight classes than four that can do that or two, and we have to be able to do that job when we’re under duress. How’s that? We’re going to Ohio State a week from the night. It’s a long road trip. It’s our road trip weekend. We go to Michigan State on Sunday. That’s where we’re at. We don’t have our lineup set yet. We got to get our lineup set. So, getting beat six to four, not fun.”

#9 Minnesota 21, #4 Iowa 16

125 – #10 Jore Volk (M) major dec. Joey Cruz (I), 8-0

133 – #9 Drake Ayala (I) tech fall. Chris Cannon (M), 21-6

141 – #9 Vance VomBaur (M) major dec. #11 Nasir Bailey (I), 10-1

149 – #24 Drew Roberts (M) dec. #16 Ryder Block (I), 4-2

157 – #21 Charlie Millard (M) major dec. #12 Jordan Williams (I), 13-3

165 – #3 Michael Caliendo (I) major dec. #10 Andrew Sparks (M), 18-5

174 – #3 Patrick Kennedy (I) major dec. #24 Ethan Riddle (M), 12-3

184 – #4 Max McEnelly (M) dec. Gabe Arnold (I), 4-1 SV1

197 – #30 Gavin Nelson (M) dec. Harvey Ludington (I), 4-3

285 – #8 Ben Kueter (I) dec. #10 Koy Hopke (M), 5-2