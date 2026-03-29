Wyatt Hendrickson calls out Tristan Wirfs for heavyweight match at Real American Freestyle

Wyatt Hendrickson defended his heavyweight belt at Real American Freestyle against Trent Hillger and then called out Tristan Wirfs. That’s right, the Tampa Buccaneers All-Pro left tackle was challenged by the champ.

Hendrickson is the current title holder in RAF after a 6-2 decision over Hillger. The 2025 NCAA wrestling champion from Oklahoma State wanted to get some juice going in Tampa Bay Saturday night by calling out Wirfs, who was in attendance.

This wasn’t random as Hendrickson knows Wirfs is a freak athlete. But the Bucs star was also a pretty darn good wrestler once upon a time.

Captain America calls out 4x NFL Pro-Bowl Offensive Lineman Tristan Wirfs of the Bucs, and he accepts! Wirfs was a 2017 Iowa 2A State Champion at Heavyweight. 💪🏼 #RAF07 pic.twitter.com/i3wIYIy45j — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) March 29, 2026

“I want to see some of the football players get out of here,” Hendrickson told Chael Sonnen in his post-match interview. “Tristan Wirfs man, he’s a big boy, but I want to challenge you here at RAF baby. Where you at boy?”

Sonnen gave the mic to Wirfs, who was eager to challenge the 2025 World Team member. Although he seemed surprised at the callout.

“You’re damn right. Listen, we know you beat Gable (Steveson),” Wirfs said to Hendrickson. “We know you’re Captain America. You ain’t wrestled 340. I know the Bucs wouldn’t have a problem with me whooping your ass.”

Wirfs challenged Hendrickson in the interview. Sonnen had to clarify that it was actually happening.

“I don’t know. He called me out,” Wirfs said. “What do we think? I don’t think the Bucs have a problem with it. We’ll get out here. I’m gonna get my singlet on. We’ll scrap a little bit. I’ll take that belt off with me. Let’s give him a shot. Let’s do it, baby. I’m for it.”

Hendrickson is now 3-0 under the RAF banner, winning the inaugural heavyweight title at RAF 01 over Mostafa Elders (14-1) and then defended it vs. Mason Parris (13-2) at RAF 04. Now he might get Wirfs to do a sidequest.

At Mount Vernon HS in Iowa, Wirfs won a state title at heavyweight as a senior. But due to his prowess in football, he played on the gridiron for the Hawkeyes rather than wrestle for Tom Brands. To be fair, Wirfs was quite the prospect in football.

As a member of the Class of 2017, Wirfs was a four-star recruit out of Mount Verna (Iowa) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 24 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 260 overall prospect in the class.