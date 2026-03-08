In December, Iowa State named Jimmy Rogers its head coach. He replaced longtime head coach Matt Campbell, who left the program to take over at Penn State. Naturally, Iowa State’s roster is undergoing an enormous makeover.

As of this report, Iowa State has added 48 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. Additionally, the Cyclones are bringing in 27 freshmen from the high school ranks. While Rogers understands this roster reconstruction is necessary, he hopes to avoid such sweeping turnover in the future.

“I feel like we got the right group of guys to stay, guys that were passionate about staying here and continuing their career here at Iowa State,” Rogers said during an appearance on The Triple Option podcast. “Then, I’m excited about the guys that we were able to bring in. I know it’s somewhat crazy to even think about putting together a team with 81 new players. At the end of the day, and I know nobody likes to hear this, this is the modern era of college football.

“The more that it happens, the more the players are accepting of transfers coming in, and it’s not seen as a big deal. … I would never like to do this again. I like recruiting high school players and developing them through, and molding them from start to finish.”

Of course, Rogers had no choice but to rely so heavily on the transfer portal this offseason. Iowa State lost 54 players to the transfer portal, with many of them following Campbell to Penn State.

Despite the obvious challenges ahead this offseason, Rogers believes his team can succeed next season. Before being hired by Iowa State, Rogers spent one season at Washington State. He led the Cougars to a 6-6 overall record.

Prior to his time at the helm of WSU, Rogers was South Dakota State‘s head coach. In just two seasons with the Jackrabbits, he led the program to a 27-3 record and a 15-1 mark in conference play.

Moreover, in 2023, South Dakota State won the FCS National Championship. Now, Jimmy Rogers is hungry to bring a winning tradition to Iowa State.

“Iowa State has been one of the nation’s top programs for the last decade and we look forward to building upon its upward trajectory,” Rogers said. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity that Jamie Pollard has given me to lead the Cyclones.

“From the administration, to the alumni and current student-athletes, this University has everything needed to compete at the highest level in college football. … I am honored to be given this opportunity and responsibility and cannot wait to get started!”