Joshua Jefferson injury update: Iowa State forward heads to locker room with ankle injury

Just minutes into Iowa State’s NCAA Tournament First Round matchup against Tennessee State, forward Joshua Jefferson was helped to the locker room by trainers.

After failing to make a layup, Jefferson landed awkwardly on his ankle. He was unable to put any weight on the ankle, and hobbled off the floor into the locker room.

“We are seeing in the back right now X-Rays being taken on Joshua Jefferson‘s ankle,” CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported. “We have no update on his status, but he’s currently getting X-Rays on an ankle injury.”

This is a developing story…