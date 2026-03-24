Joshua Jefferson injury update: Report reveals latest on Iowa State star ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Tennessee

Iowa State may be getting their biggest piece back at just the right time. According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Cyclones star Joshua Jefferson is “continuing to progress” as he works his way back from an ankle injury suffered in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jefferson did not play in Iowa State’s second-round win over Kentucky. However, there seems to be some growing optimism surrounding his availability for Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee.

The All-America forward has been the engine behind Iowa State’s success all season, averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. His absence was immediately felt early against Kentucky, as the Cyclones stumbled out to a slow start before rallying in dominant fashion to secure an 82-63 victory.

Now, the focus shifts to whether Jefferson can return, and how effective he might be if he does: “It’s huge. Just the last couple days, I’ve just been going through my mind of that might have been my last game,” Jefferson said, via ESPN. “But knowing that I have a chance Friday to try to get back healthy and get back out there is huge for me.”

Moreover, the injury occurred just minutes into Iowa State’s tournament opener, when Jefferson landed awkwardly following a layup attempt and turned his ankle. From there, the 6-foot-9 NBA prospect could only watch from the sideline, supporting teammates from a scooter while remaining actively engaged in huddles.

Despite his absence, Iowa State showed resilience. After falling behind 20-9 early against Kentucky, the Cyclones flipped the game entirely. Tamin Lipsey led the charge with 26 points and 10 assists, while Milan Momcilovic added 20 in a statement performance that kept the team’s tournament hopes alive.

Still, there’s no replacing Jefferson: “When you go out there and you don’t have J-Jeff, the guy is an elite competitor, a winner, been such a great leader for us, so we miss him in so many aspects,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said via ESPN.

All told, Jefferson has been one of the most consistent players in college basketball, scoring in double figures in 40 straight games while also showcasing elite playmaking ability for his position. His versatility, combined with his leadership, has made him indispensable for a Cyclones team with Final Four aspirations.

With multiple rehab sessions and treatment planned leading into Friday, Jefferson remains determined to give it a go: “I’m going to do everything in my power to get healthy,” he added. “These next couple days will be big for me.”

Whether he returns at full strength or not, his potential presence alone could be the difference as Iowa State prepares for their biggest test yet against Tennessee. We’ll see if the Cyclones can keep their run going.