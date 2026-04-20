New in-state offer could be game changer for QB Chance Thomas

Anaheim (Calif.) Western quarterback Chance Thomas picked up a big offer over the weekend that could be a game changer in his recruitment.

We’ve seen Thomas multiple times this off-season and noted he’s a ‘trend up’ quarterback in our eyes. He was a top performer at Elite 11 Regional Camp and the Under Armour Camp and has a nice combination of size, arm talent and athleticism.

Kansas has been recruiting Thomas harder than anyone and he has an official visit locked in for June 5. He visited Stanford over the weekend and the Cardinal have now offered as well.

“This was my second time visiting Stanford and I had a great trip,” Thomas said. “I would say the highlight for me was watching the team practice and seeing the new offense installed.

“They had a scrimmage and that was interesting to watch as well. Of course getting the offer was great too and Stanford is 100% in the running right now.”

Thomas said the offer came towards the end of the trip and he was able to meet with multiple members of the staff.

“I talked with Tavita Pritchard, Andrew Luck and the general manager, Albert Garcia,” Thomas said. “It was towards the of the visit and I was very excited.

“Being able to have an opportunity to attend a school that caliber of Stanford is truly a blessing. I have high interest right now but I’m not ready to make a quick decision. I still want to take my official visits and then I’ll make a commitment.”

Thomas locked in an official visit to Stanford for May 29 and is talking with a few other schools as well.

“I’ve been talking with Utah for awhile and Iowa State recently started to reach out as well,” Thomas said. “I had an offer from Washington State and now that staff is over at Iowa State so there’s a connection there.

“I have great relationship with the Kansas staff and have already been up there once and really liked it a lot. It’s a good all around fit and they have been aggressive in recruiting me so they are definitely one of my favorites.”