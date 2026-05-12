2026 NBA Draft: Cory Alexander makes case Darryn Peterson could fall out of Top 5 picks

ESPN’s Cory Alexander claimed Kansas star Darryn Peterson could slip in the NBA Draft when it comes time for the selections. Wildy projected as a Top 2-or-3 pick, Peterson might go out of the top five, per Alexander.

“There are a number of scenarios where he’s not 2. He could fall down to 5, even later than that, simply because of how many players — as we look at the graphic — how may guys there are in this draft that could eventually be generational talents,” Alexander said during the NBA Draft Combine. “You’re talking about guys who could absolutely be all-stars and beyond.”

Jeremy Woo, ESPN’s NBA Draft analyst, pushed back on that notion. He has Peterson going No. 2 overall to the Utah Jazz.

“As a talent, I love Darryn Peterson,” Alexander said. “He is an elite talent.”

As a freshman, Peterson excelled on the court for Kansas in 24 games. He just didn’t play the whole season due to some injuries, some which were question by fans and pundits.

Still, the numbers speak for themselves. Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Peterson was a five-star-plus recruit out of Canton (Ohio) Prolific Prep (Calif.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of California, the No. 1 shooting guard in the class and the No. 2 overall prospect in the class.

As far as injuries and health issues were concerned, Peterson recently opened up about his hospitalization and constant battles with cramps. He revealed that high doses of creatine led to said issues.

“I thought I was going to die on the training table that day,” Peterson said, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne. The former five-star prospect explained that his problems began shortly after Bill Self’s annual preseason boot camp last September.

What initially appeared to be dehydration quickly spiraled into something much more serious. Peterson said the cramps started in his legs before spreading throughout his entire body.

“I’ve been thinking about how differently things could have been,” Peterson admitted. Now healthy, Peterson hopes NBA teams will finally get to see the version of himself Kansas never fully could.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23rd and 24th. It’ll take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.