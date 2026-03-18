One of the biggest questions throughout the college basketball season has been Darryn Peterson. The Kansas true freshman is immensely talented, projected to be the No. 1 overall pick at one point. But Peterson has not been a consistent presence on the court. Injuries have been cited as the main reason why, never really getting into the flow for KU.

So, entering the NCAA Tournament, Peterson remains a major question, at least for ESPN’s Sean Farnham. Playing at a school like Kansas comes with a lot of pressure, especially this time of year. Franham argues if Peterson wants to be remembered in Lawrence, a run is needed in this tournament. Because if/when a loss takes place, his college time is over.

“I think there’s still a lot of questions for him,” Farnham said on SportsCenter. “And the biggest question, by the way, is Kansas is 14-8 in the 22 games in which he has played. He’s got to lead them, not only in scoring, but lead them to wins. If you want to have a legacy in one season in that storied program, this is the stage to showup, this is the stage to buy in, this is the stage to provide energy. And most importantly, win. Because you when you’re done and you lose this time, there’s not another game in that uniform and you’re just getting ready for the June draft.”

Peterson has played in just 22 games this season for head coach Bill Self. His attendance down the stretch became a little more consistent, including back-to-back days in the Big 12 Tournament. But as Farnham mentions, the wins are not stacking up. Five of the last nine for KU have been losses, most recently a blowout defeat to Houston in Kansas City.

No matter what takes place over the next couple of weekends, the NBA Draft is waiting for Peterson. We will not have to wait too long for Adam Silver to read his name. Maybe there is a debate on whether or not Peterson goes No. 1 but the slide, if any, will not be a long one.

Kansas is still going to depend on him to make an NCAA Tournament run. Peterson will get his first taste of the March Madness action on Friday night. The Jayhawks face off against Cal Baptist. A win plus chalk on the other side would mean a Round of 32 matchup vs. St. John’s.