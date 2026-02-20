The season-long Darryn Peterson saga at Kansas has been one of the defining stories of the 2025-26 college basketball campaign.

When he plays, Peterson has proven himself as the best player in the sport. In 15 games this season, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is averaging 20.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He, however, has missed 11 games this year due to various ailments.

He has also been noticeably absent from some games he has played in due to cramping issues, which keep him on the bench for long periods of time. This has garnered Peterson a bit of an unfair reputation as someone who ‘doesn’t love basketball’.

Kansas head coach Bill Self called out this narrative during a Friday press conference, one day prior to the Jayhawks’ matchup against Cincinnati.

“It’s not a distraction as much for me, as it would be for him,” Self said. “For Darryn, obviously it would be, because I’ve heard some of the things that were said. The things that are said nationally, from the perspective in which they say it… is it fair or is a lot of the things they’ve actually said true? He hasn’t finished games. The reasons why they say he hasn’t finished games is 100% false.

“That’s the narrative being put out there, but the bottom line is that there is a way to change the narrative. Play. Finish. If his body allows him to, fantastic. If his body doesn’t allow him to, they’ll say something again the next game. But that’s the way to get people to stop talking.

Darryn Peterson has dealt with plethora of critics following missed games/long absences

In Kansas‘ last game against Oklahoma State (81-69 win), Peterson scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half. After scoring his 23rd point of the game with 17:40 remaining in the second half, Peterson subbed out and did not sub back in. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been one of Peterson’s biggest critics.

“There is no team in hell that should grab Darryn Peterson No. 1. You cannot do it. The first ability is availability,” Smith said. “My brother, Darryn Peterson, I hope you are watching, because I’m talking directly to him, whoever, his family members, his inner circle, whatever, whoever they are — what the hell is going on?

“… This guy is a sensational player. Talent-wise, I understand why everybody’s looking at Darryn Peterson and saying that brother is something special. He could be [the No. 1 pick]. This is business. I can’t trust him. I cannot. I’m looking at him on the camera. You cannot be trusted.”

Peterson should be good to go for Saturday’s game against Cincinnati, which would mark his 16th game of the season.