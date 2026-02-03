Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson has regularly missed time in the second half of games this season due to apparent cramps. Thankfully for the Jayhawks, cramps didn’t sideline Peterson in Kansas’ 64-61 win over Texas Tech on Monday. After the game, a reporter asked Kansas head coach Bill Self about Peterson’s lack of cramps against the Red Raiders.

“I don’t know. I didn’t ask him. I wasn’t going to give him a chance to say it was [bothering him],” Self said of Peterson’s cramps. “I don’t think he was near as explosive tonight as what he has been. So, I don’t know if it’s fatigue. I don’t know what it was. I know he elevated on those last two.”

Peterson played 35 minutes against Texas Tech, finishing the game with 19 points. Peterson’s performance was far from his most efficient. He shot 5-14 from the field.

However, as Self mentioned, Peterson stepped up when Kansas needed him most. With 1:20 remaining in the game, Peterson drained a 3-pointer to tie the game.

On Kansas’ next offensive possession, Peterson added to his highlight reel, knocking down a contest 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Jayhawks a 64-61 lead. Neither team scored again and the pair of plays ultimately proved to be game-changing.

With the win, Kansas improved to 6-2 in conference play. The victory was the Jayhawks’ second in a row against a ranked opponent. On Saturday, Kansas defeated BYU 90-82.

Peterson drew criticism after he checked out of the game with 16:46 remaining in the second half and didn’t play again. Kansas had a 20-point lead at halftime, but BYU gradually chipped away at it in the second half.

The Jayhawks escaped with a victory, but many fans questioned Peterson’s second-half absence. Peterson ensured fans couldn’t pose similar questions after Kansas’ game on Monday.

“This is the first game I got through to the end. I’ve been trying to all year, so to finally be able to do it, it’s a blessing,” Peterson said after the Jayhawks’ win over Texas Tech. “… The work I put in and then my teammates and coaches. I had a bad game. … Shots weren’t really going. They guarded me kind of well, but I just trusted the work, so those shots I feel like I should make.”

On Saturday, Darryn Peterson will look to build on his momentum as Kansas squares off against Utah at 1:30 p.m. CT. The game will air live on FOX.