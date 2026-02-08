No. 11 Kansas topped Utah 71-59 on Saturday afternoon, but coach Bill Self came away thinking his team could have been better. In particular, he was less than thrilled with freshman phenom Darryn Peterson.

Peterson was held to a season-low 14 points. Worse, that was in part due to lack of effort, Self said.

“I didn’t think he had a good week,” Self said after the game. “I thought he was unbelievable against BYU for a half and Texas Tech… got through today. Got through it. But there wasn’t much pop or energy like there needs to be. He’s got to be a lot better. We all do.”

Darryn Peterson finished the game with 14 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. He was 5-of-12 from the floor and 1-of-5 from 3-point range.

But he just didn’t have the kind of impact Kansas has become accustomed to seeing. And that’s even considering the fact that Peterson has sometimes been limited by cramping issues.

Self didn’t put that all on Darryn Peterson, either. His whole team was a little sluggish against the Utes.

“I think today don’t you think Tre (White) had the same thing?” Self asked reporters. “I mean everybody had the same thing. But when other teams are geeked up to not let you catch it and that kind of stuff, you’ve got to play at a different energy level to make sure that you can free yourself to do that. And I didn’t think we did that very well today.”

The good news is Kansas still piled up its seventh straight win, even with the lackluster effort from Darryn Peterson and others. Next up is a home date with No. 1 Arizona on Monday night. That will be a big one.

And there are other reasons to be encouraged about Peterson, despite Self’s initial comments on his performance. The head coach explained.

“He also played 33 minutes, which is very encouraging, because the last two games, if I’m not mistaken, he played 33 both games,” Self said. “That’s great.”