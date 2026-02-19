Darryn Peterson checked out of Kansas‘ 81-69 win over Oklahoma State with 17:22 left in the second half and did not return. He finished the game with 23 points in 18 minutes.

After the game, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self called it “disappointing” that Peterson didn’t play much in the second half. It appears as though Self believed Peterson was healthy coming into the matchup.

“We’ve had this happen more than a couple of times,” Self said. “I didn’t anticipate that tonight at all. I thought he was good to go. But we only got 18 minutes out of him. That’s disappointing because he could have had a really good night.

“One thing about it is that it’s happened often enough that our guys are used to playing without him even though that’s not the way we want to play. That’s certainly something we’re not unaccustomed to right now.”

Peterson was seen on the stationary bike at one point during the game. So far, he’s missed games due to a number of reasons including cramping, a sprained ankle, a strained hamstring, a quad issue and an illness. Though, it’s unclear what the ailment that took him out of Wednesday’s game was.

Of Kansas’ 26 games so far this season, Peterson has missed 12. Still, when he’s on the court, Peterson is the Jayhawks’ leading scorer with 19.8 points per game with a 41.3% clip from beyond the arc.

Many expect him to be one of the first players selected in this summer’s 2026 NBA Draft. Peterson was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2025 Rivals Industry Rankings, proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services, and has proven himself worthy of that distinction on the court.

If Peterson can keep himself on the court, Kansas’ ceiling is as high as any team’s in the country. With the postseason rearing its head, Kansas has just five games left on its regular season schedule — two of those being consecutive matchups against No. 2 Houston at home and No. 4 Arizona on the road.

For now, Kansas will shift its focus toward a home stand against Cincinnati on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Peterson’s status for that matchup is unclear.