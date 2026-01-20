Bill Self releases statement after hospitalization Monday, reveals acting head coach vs Colorado

Longtime Kansas head men’s basketball coach Bill Self revealed he’s “feeling much better” after being hospitalized Monday afternoon, where he received IV fluids before being released. Self addressed his health status in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, via ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, confirming he won’t join the 19th-ranked Jayhawks for tonight’s game at Colorado.

The 63-year-old Self was hospitalized “out of an abundance of caution” on Monday after reportedly experiencing chest pains, according to an EMS call released by Wichita’s KWCH-12 in a since-deleted tweet. Self also revealed Kansas assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as the Jayhawks’ acting head coach against the Buffaloes, which tips at 11 pm ET in Boulder.

“I’m feeling much better and I want to thank the well-wishers and the great team at LMH Health,” Self’s statement read, via Borzello. “I’ll be sitting out tongiht’s game, and as I’ve said before, we have an elite coaching staff at KU, and I know our players are in good hands in Boulder. Jacque Vaughn will serve as the acting head coach tonight. He will rely on our great group of coaches, Jeremy Case, Kurtis Townsend, Joe Dooley and Tony Bland, throughout the game to lead the team.”

Kansas coach Bill Self says he’s feeling “much better” after being hospitalized yesterday, but he won’t coach tonight’s game. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as acting head coach.



Full statement from Self: pic.twitter.com/8dnZHLHFaP — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 20, 2026

This isn’t the first health scare for the 63-year-old Self, who missed the entire Big 12 Tournament and part of the NCAA Tournament in 2023 after being hospitalized for chest tightness and balance concerns, according to ESPN. At that time, Self underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents placed to treat blocked arteries, per ESPN.

Monday was Bill Self’s second hospitalization in the last year

Self was also hospitalized last July after experiencing “some concerning symptoms” during a summer practice, the team announced July 24, 2025. He underwent an additional heart procedure and had two stents inserted before being released two days later.

At the time, Self called last summer’s hospitalization a big wake-up call and spoke on the lifestyle changes that it has led to for him, including altering his diet.

“I would say I’ve had a couple of wake-up calls but this was probably a bigger knot on my head than even the first one,” Self said at the time. “But, the way that it’s probably changed, as much as anything, is I’ve never been one of healthy habits so to speak. But I’ve gotten a lot better. I haven’t had any fried food or fast food or red meat or yellow cheese or anything in three months almost.

“I think I have to wake up a little bit and maybe do some things from a lifestyle standpoint, a personal habit standpoint that I’ve been very, very, very inconsistent with my entire adult life. … I’m taking (the doctor’s advice) serious for the first time that I probably have in my life. All this did, from a job standpoint, was reconfirm how much I love doing what I do.”

— On3’s Chandler Vessels contributed to this report.